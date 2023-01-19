Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $94.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $20,848.17 or 0.99807998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 180,298 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

