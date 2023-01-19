Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $294.11 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $66.53 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $294.11 or 0.01397374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,746,147 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.