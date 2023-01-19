Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) COO Acquires $60,132.74 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni acquired 56,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Giordano Sordoni acquired 44,634 shares of XOS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66.

XOS Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of XOSWW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,106. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

