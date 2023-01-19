XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.82 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.82 billion and $1.04 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009193 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
