Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$69.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$8.01 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

