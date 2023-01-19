Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,930. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

