yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.42 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $588,462.08 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00429070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.95 or 0.30117532 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00755553 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars.

