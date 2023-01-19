Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

