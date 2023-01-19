YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $330,510.35

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.03 million and approximately $330,510.35 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.72 or 0.30086837 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00776410 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00064114 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $334,840.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.