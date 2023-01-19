ZClassic Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $445,797.89 and $22.29 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

