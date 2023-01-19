ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $429,529.41 and $22.59 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00213271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

