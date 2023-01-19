Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,729 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.43% of Ziff Davis worth $78,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ZD stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

