Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 6.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.60. 118,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,176,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.