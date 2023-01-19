Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZWS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ZWS opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

