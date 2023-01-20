AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 3.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 6,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

About AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.31% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.