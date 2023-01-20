AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 3.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 6,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
