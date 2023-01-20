Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.68) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.92) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.58) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.56 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.35. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.48) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.92).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

