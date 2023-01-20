Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

ALGS stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. Equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 117,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.