Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE MO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 8,033,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
