Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 8,033,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.