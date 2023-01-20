Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 2.9%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

