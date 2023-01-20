Analysts’ Upgrades for January 19th (AZN, BWA, G, HSIC, MHO, MO, PNC, PRPH, PTCT, SWX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 19th:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

