Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.