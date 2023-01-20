Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

