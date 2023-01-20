AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 226,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 248,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 713.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AquaBounty Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,656,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 124,829 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Articles

