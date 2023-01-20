Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYMGet Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$839.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.30.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.20 million during the quarter.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.