Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$839.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.30.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.20 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

