Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ETR BOSS opened at €57.80 ($62.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.06. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

