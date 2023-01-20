Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Up 4.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 179,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 165,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

