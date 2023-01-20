Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $168.67 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.74 or 0.07375945 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.