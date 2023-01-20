BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 1,652,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

