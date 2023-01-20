BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Bank of America

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 530 ($6.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 534.88 ($6.53).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 474.70 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.11.

BP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.91). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($382.31). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.91). Insiders bought 211 shares of company stock valued at $100,108 over the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.