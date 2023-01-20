Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.05.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

