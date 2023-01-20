CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CareMax stock remained flat at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 344,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

