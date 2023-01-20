C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 2,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C&F Financial news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $35,503.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,487.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $303,349. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at $886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 102.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 207.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

