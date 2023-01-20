CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. CFSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

