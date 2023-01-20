Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEW remained flat at $79.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $102.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 376,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after buying an additional 113,443 shares during the period.

