China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 348,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

