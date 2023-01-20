Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Up 0.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.10. 2,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.