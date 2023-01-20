Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the December 15th total of 314,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 269,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,494. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

