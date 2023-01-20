Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Covalon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Thursday. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
