Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €47.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Monday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.15.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.