Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in December

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 2,207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRLBF. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 447,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,713. The company has a market capitalization of $521.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.