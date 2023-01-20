CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 1,887,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,720. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after buying an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

