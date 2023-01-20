CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.9 %

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 1,887,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,720. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after buying an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.