Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Up 12.1%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 39,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 39,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.