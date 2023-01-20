Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Delic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Delic has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
Delic Company Profile
