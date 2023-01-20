Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 760 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.27) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.52) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.49).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 585.50 ($7.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 510.83. The company has a market cap of £116.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,219.79. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 598 ($7.30).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

