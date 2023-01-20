Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.26. Approximately 1,473,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,325,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

