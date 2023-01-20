ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 1,588,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,496,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.89.

About ECR Minerals

(Get Rating)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.