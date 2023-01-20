Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,222.62

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.33 million and $29,222.62 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,595,896 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

