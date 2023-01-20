FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Up 2.9%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,006% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
FFW Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.31.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
About FFW
FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.
