FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.38 and last traded at $41.44. 129,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 173,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $83,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $103,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter.

