Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($30.98) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.0 %

FRA FPE opened at €30.05 ($32.66) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($48.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.47.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

