FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $77.21 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

